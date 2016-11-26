Meristems Forestry of Grand Rapids creates the featured ornament for the 2016 Itasca Holiday Program

For 22 years, Second Harvest has coordinated the local effort to refer families in need and provide holiday food and gifts for the children age 1-12 in the households. The community responds by donating funds for the food boxes and gifts for the kids. Hundreds of volunteers help by holding food and toy drives at schools and businesses and by volunteering for the sorting, packing and distribution efforts that take place in December.

One of the unique aspects of this local program is the holiday ornament that is offered for financial donations over a certain amount. Each year a local artist is selected to design and produce a special ornament. This year John and Emilie Zasada, Meristems Forestry, have designed a beautiful birch bark star ornament.

John is happy to be a part of the 2016 Itasca Holiday Program. “Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is an important part of the Grand Rapids community and we support the Holiday Program. We hope this year’s ornament provides added incentive to contributors,” said John

It is important to John and Emilie to recognize that these special ornaments are made from birch and basswood bark harvested in Itasca County Forests. The ornaments are made from the outer bark of paper birch and the inner bark of basswood. The birch bark is harvested from trees mainly on public lands (county, state and federal) that are scheduled to be harvested within a year or two. The bark is cut into strips to the “desired” width and then split to the “desired” thickness for bending. The stars are woven using four strips of bark. The stars are fairly common in the birch bark craft of Finland, Sweden and Russia where birch forests are common.

The twine used to hang the star is made from basswood inner bark. Basswood inner bark was/is an important cordage material for Ojibwe basketry. The entire bark layer is removed from the tree and the inner bark separated from the outer bark. The separation can be done strictly by hand soon after the bark is removed from the tree or the bark can be soaked in water for several weeks. This starts to separate the inner and outer bark and makes removal by hand much easier. The bark can also be boiled in a solution of water and wood ash to make separation easier. Bark is then dried and stored until needed. Basswood inner bark dyes very readily with common dyes. For the ornaments, red and green Rit dye was used.

The annual collaboration with an artist is a visible example of how the community comes together to support the holiday program, according to Sue Estee, Executive Director of Second Harvest. “John and Emilie understand that people need help,” she says. “Harvesting materials from our local forests to create a beautiful star makes this such an appropriate ornament. Thanks to this caring community, people will not be hungry during the holidays and all year through”.

There are many opportunities to support the Itasca Holiday Program this year. Once again the Itasca County Courthouse will hold a soup and sandwich lunch to benefit the Itasca Holiday Program. On Friday, Dec. 2, county officials will don their Santa Hats and serve lunch from 11:30 to 1:30 at the courthouse cafeteria. The public is welcome to attend.

Red and Green Gingerbread “Giving Trees” are up in many churches, businesses and retail stores to collect donated gifts for children age 1-12 in the families that have been referred to the program. Gifts can also be dropped off at Toys for Tots locations and Zion Lutheran Church starting Dec. 5. Gifts for children in the 9-12 age range are especially needed. The deadline for toy donations is Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.

Other ways to help Second Harvest would be to organize a fund drive to support the holiday food boxes or a toy drive to gather gifts for the children in the program. Food drives are always welcome, especially if they focus on certain food items like cereal or peanut butter. All these efforts help feed hope this holiday season.