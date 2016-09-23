Mining, budget, legislature top new county administrator’s priorities

By Kitty Mayo

Coming in quietly to get a feel of the lay of the land, Itasca County’s new administrator, Brett Skyles, is moving into the position as he leaves behind directorship of the county-based purchasing program, IMCare.

Starting officially in his new capacity on Aug. 28, Skyles will be the direct supervisor to 11 department heads as was his predecessor, Trish Harren.

Irene Koski has been serving as the interim administrator since the termination of Harren as administrator in April. Koski is working alongside Skyles, and will likely finish out the month.

Though County Commissioner Davin Tinquist said that Skyles has barely had time to get his feet wet, he is confident that he will rapidly prove that he was the best candidate for the job.

“There’s been a lot of turmoil over the last year, and with some of that behind us we are ready to move forward,” Tinquist stated.

After watching Skyles perform efficiently at IMCare and keeping his budget in the black, Tinquist feels good about the transfer of financial management to county administration.

“Financially he gets it,” said Tinquist, “He’s going to be great for our budget.”

Tinquist added that he believes that Skyles is going to be a strong leader. “I’ve got total faith that he can run the departments with the respect of the department heads,” he said.

Following his primary objective of getting up to speed on all of his job duties, Skyles ranks three top priorities: mining operations, the annual budget and legislation.

Working with Magnetation is clearly top of the list for Skyles. “However we can help take care of this, the county and myself are ready to react and make decisions as soon as we have all the information,” Skyles stated.

With the annual budgeting process well underway, Skyles is working hard to gain an understanding of all those details, as well. The deadline for a preliminary budget is set for the end of September, and Koski is working side-by-side with Skyles to get the numbers organized for further review by the county board.

“We are hoping to keep the levy at the lowest level of inflation possible, and still provide adequate services,” Skyles said.

Setting involvement with state legislation as a high priority, Skyles asserted that being a voice for Itasca county that is heard in St. Paul is imperative. “Working with the legislators and getting better understanding is key, otherwise some laws they pass can have unintended negative consequences for our area,” he said, noting his previous experience at the capitol in his role as the IMCare director.

Calling his employment at IMCare in 1994 his “first real job out of college”, Skyles eventually worked his way up in the department to the position of director, which he held for the last 10 years. Skyles did not officially become an employee of Itasca County until 2000. Because of a strict hiring freeze in the county when he started, and because IMCare is not funded through local tax dollars, he was initially hired by a separate company.

Born in Bemidji, the new administrator returned to the area every summer after his family moved to Iowa to stay at his grandparents’ resort on Deer Lake. Eventually graduating from Grand Rapids High School, Skyles says he very much considers himself “from” the area.

Skyles says that family is at the core of who he is, and being a parent keeps him grounded and reminds him what is important.

“At the end of the day we are all just trying to do what’s best for the county, and even if we disagree on how to get there, we will find a way to get things done in the end,” stated Skyles.

A believer that communication with the public can always be improved, Skyles says keeping the public in the know about what is going on in county business will be on his agenda.

Drawing on his military background of 20 years in the National Guard, Skyles says that he won’t micromanage, and plans to give clear, non-personalized direction while always recognizing work well done.

Approved by the board at a regular action meeting on Aug. 23, Skyles’ contract for employment and severance agreement was passed unanimously. Coming in with an annual salary of $117,988, Skyles’ severance agreement is a lump sum of six months pay, plus a portion of sick and vacation time accrued, should he be terminated while he is still willing to perform his job duties.