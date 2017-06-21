Minnesota Chamber touts session as ‘making progress’

By Beth Bily

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce views the past legislative session as one of the most successful in recent memory – at least in terms of the strides made for business in the state.

At a session with members and industry leaders in Duluth last week, Minnesota Chamber Senior Vice President of Advocacy Laura Bordelon told those in attendance, “We haven’t made progress like this for 10 to 15 years.”

The Minnesota Chamber advocates on behalf of approximately 2,300 business members state wide. Bordelon said that almost every business concern on the Chamber’s legislative to do list made forward progress in the session, which ended following several short special sessions on May 30.

Among the notable business achievements were:

• Business tax relief – Elimination of an automatic inflator on statewide property taxes and the exemption of the first $100,000 of property market value from the state levy were notable achievements, said Bordelon.

• Transportation – Although it was the last of 50 states to comply with federal law, Minnesota finally put in place compliance with Real ID, which will go into effect in January of 2018. Approximately $2 billion will go to road and bridge funding over the next two years ($934 million in bonding, $300 million for Corridors or Commerce and $634 million for state roads) and by fiscal year 2018/19 the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be required to meet a 15 percent efficiency standard.

• Healthcare – Minnesotans who purchase insurance through the individual market will receive a 25 percent reduction in premiums this year. A state-based reinsurance program for the individual market was created, which would lower rates by 20 percent next year. Finally, the Chamber noted that enacted legislation will allow small companies to more easily self-insure and small employers will be able to help employees buy insurance with pre-tax dollars.

• Lawsuits – New legislation will give business owners 60 days to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards before the business could be sued.

• Environmental Regulations – Chamber officials assert that lawmakers streamlined the regulatory process this year.

• Education – Tiered licensure that will be created will place effective teachers in the classroom. There also was reform of the Last In, First Out policy, which required school districts to lay off based on seniority rather than performance.

• Telecom – This year, lawmakers designated $20 million for statewide broadband expansion.

One area where Chamber interests did not advance was in the area of uniform labor standards.

In response to a local ordinance in Minneapolis, and others being weighed in Duluth and St. Paul, the Minnesota Chamber has advocated against “patchwork” labor regulations throughout the state on such issues as sick leave and minimum wage. Business advocates argue that a lack of uniform labor standards would hinder business location and expansion efforts in Minnesota as well as potentially pitting communities against one another.

“We oppose the notion of local government deciding what private sector employers must offer for benefits,” said Bordelon.

The Chamber has taken the matter to court, filing a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis over its safe and sick time ordinance. In a district court ruling earlier this year, an injunction was put in place to prohibit the ordinance from being imposed on employers outside the city. The ordinance as a whole, however, was upheld in district court.

The matter will receive further review next month. The Chamber’s lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing in front of the Minnesota Court of Appeals on July 11.