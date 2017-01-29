Minnesota gains 11,900 jobs in December

ST. PAUL – Minnesota employers added 11,900 jobs in December, according to seasonally adjusted figures released last week by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

In addition to those gains, November’s figures were revised from 5,000 jobs gained to 12,700 jobs gained. Minnesota added 37,102 jobs over the past year, an increase of 1.3 percent. U.S. job growth in 2016 was 1.4 percent.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December climbed 0.1 percent to 3.9 percent. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December.

“The Minnesota labor market had a strong finish to the year, adding 24,600 jobs in the final two months,” said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. “Construction, in particular, had a noteworthy year, adding more than 7,400 jobs and growing 6.9 percent, well ahead of the national pace.”

Government gained 3,700 jobs in December, followed by construction (up 3,500), education and health services (up 2,800), professional and business services (up 2,200), trade, transportation and utilities (up 900), financial activities (up 700) and manufacturing (up 400). Logging and mining held steady.

Sectors losing jobs in December were leisure and hospitality (down 1,800), other services (down 400) and information (down 100).

Education and health services led all sectors over the past year with 18,595 new jobs. Other industries gaining jobs in 2016 were trade, transportation and utilities (up 8,963), professional and business services (up 8,313), construction (up 7,414), financial activities (up 2,620) and government (up 977).

The following industries lost jobs in the past year: leisure and hospitality (down 5,934), manufacturing (down 1,934), information (down 1,138), other services (down 437) and logging and mining (down 337).

In the Metropolitan Statistical Areas, the following regions gained jobs in the past 12 months: Minneapolis-St. Paul MSA (up 1.4 percent), Rochester MSA (up 2.6 percent), St. Cloud MSA (up 2.3 percent), Mankato MSA (up 0.1 percent) and Duluth-Superior MSA (up 0.2 percent).