Minnesota Power’s rate change plan gets partial OK

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) last Thursday approved lower electric rates for 11 mining and forest products companies exposed to intense global competition.

The 2015 Minnesota Legislature enacted a law authorizing Minnesota Power to submit discounted rate plans for industrial firms deemed by the state as energy-intensive and trade-exposed (EITE) businesses.

The utility proposed that business customers that do not qualify as energy-intensive users and exposed to heavy foreign trade were to pay an average monthly increase of approximately 1.8 percent. Residential customers were to see an average increase of 10 percent, or approximately $8 a month for a customer whose typical monthly bill is $79.44. The MPUC did not make a decision on that plan. Low-income customers were to be exempt.

“This Minnesota Power rate plan is one part of the equation that adds up to a more secure economic future for northern Minnesota,” Al Hodnik, president, chairman and CEO of ALLETE, Minnesota Power’s parent company, said in a prepared statement. “We want to keep the high-paying jobs our large taconite and forest industries customers provide here in northern Minnesota.”

The plan will not take effect until the MPUC decides how Minnesota Power will recover revenue lost by providing the discount to its largest customers.