Minnesota Power to add Superior generating plant Minnesota GOP blasts regulators

Minnesota Power Co., in partnership with Dairyland Power Cooperative, will invest millions to construct a natural gas-powered electricity generating plant in Superior, it was announced last week.

Minnesota Power is proposing a joint ownership structure with Dairyland for the facility, which will generate up to 550-megawatts. Minnesota Power would purchase approximately 50 percent of the plant’s output beginning in 2025 to serve customer load, stabilizing energy supply for times when renewable energy capability is lower, said the Duluth-based utility, a division of ALLETE Inc. The project will create an estimated 260 construction jobs and employ approximately 25 full-time workers.

“This approximately $350 million investment will further balance Minnesota Power’s energy mix while contributing meaningful growth for ALLETE’s shareholders,” ALLETE Chairman, President and CEO Al Hodnik said in prepared comments.

The investment is the next step in Minnesota Power’s EnergyForward strategy, the company said.

“Minnesota Power’s EnergyForward investments and industrial load prospects complement nicely the nexus of energy and water growth initiatives already announced and additional opportunities being pursued by ALLETE Clean Energy and U.S. Water,” Hodnik added. “The ALLETE of today is a stronger and much more balanced company, with each of its businesses providing attractive growth and diversity consistent with our overall growth thesis.”

Superior Mayor Jim Paine lauded the investment, calling it one of the largest private investments in the area’s history. He said Nemadji Trail Energy Center would employ 25 full-time workers, support 130 indirect jobs and generate more than a billion dollars in economic benefits to the region during the coming 20 years. It also brings $1.2 million in direct tax revenue to Superior and Douglas County.

“This project still has to undergo a lengthy permitting and public review process during which we will work to address any and all questions, but I am very excited by the prospect of a facility that contributes to a diversified energy economy, supports growth and development of renewable energy and contributes to a reduction in carbon emissions, while keeping rates affordable,” Paine said.

The proposed investment in Superior, however, almost immediately became a political issue in Minnesota. Minnesota was considered for the project, but Wisconsin ultimately prevailed as the chosen location, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a news release.

“Republicans want Minnesota Power made in Minnesota — not forced to relocate to Wisconsin,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that once again, Democrats’ resistance to improving our regulatory process has resulted in Minnesota families losing out on hundreds of good-paying jobs and millions in private investment. One of our top priorities next session should be putting Minnesota jobs first and overhauling our regulatory process so we can protect our environment without losing major opportunities for economic growth.”

Minnesota Power executives said that selecting Superior involved a variety of factors.

“While we always support streamlining and updating the current regulatory framework, it wasn’t a determining factor that led to the siting decision,” the utility said in response to Daudt’s press release. “This project was chosen as part of a broad competitive bidding process that had submittals from around the Midwest. The Superior, Wis. site was most competitive out of all the Midwest alternatives available as it had access to multiple interstate natural gas pipelines, robust transmission and was in an already robust industrial area with strong infrastructure.”

The utility will provide its proposal to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) for review, requesting the addition of 250 megawatts of wind power capacity, an additional 10 megawatts of solar power and 250 megawatts of combined-cycle natural gas generation. The new resources will increase the company’s wind portfolio of 620 megawatts and double its solar generation.

“For the past four years, EnergyForward has been exceeding expectations for how an energy company can transform the way it produces and delivers energy,” Brad Oachs, president of regulated operations, said in Minnesota Power’s announcement. “We look forward to working with our customers and regulators to continue down the path toward a safe, reliable, cleaner and affordable energy future.”

If approved by the MPUC, renewable energy resources — including wind, Canadian hydro, solar and biomass — will account for 44 percent of the utility’s energy supply portfolio, exceeding the initial EnergyForward goal of one-third renewable power. Minnesota Power’s long-term goal is an energy mix of two-thirds renewable energy and flexible, renewable-enabling natural gas and one-third environmentally compliant baseload coal.

Daudt said this is not the first Minnesota project to be derailed by state regulations. Projects including the Sandpiper Pipeline, Sherco’s Natural Gas Power Plant, Twin Metals, Polymet and others have faced arbitrary delays and other obstacles as they attempted to go through the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approval process, he said.