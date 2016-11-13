MN Power wants rates increased, realigned

BusinessNorth Report

Minnesota Power wants to increase rates to cover the cost of recent investments – a request that immediately was met by opposition from the mining industry.

The last general rate review was seven years ago, Minnesota Power said.

The utility also wants regulators to review the rates charged to various customer classes. The company, a division of ALLETE Inc., wants rates to reflect the actual costs of serving individual groups. If approved, the change likely would increase residential rates.

In the rate review request, which was filed with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC), the investor-owned utility said its goal is to collect an additional $55 million to support infrastructure investments, efficiency upgrades and business expenses as the company transforms how power is produced and delivered to customers.

“Since 2011, Minnesota Power has invested extensively in our ambitious EnergyForwardplan, changing how we provide safe and reliable energy to our customers in ways that include producing cleaner power, strengthening the electric grid that delivers energy, and adding technology that will help improve customer control over energy use,” David McMillan, Minnesota Power executive vice president, said in a prepared statement. “The rate review process will evaluate recent investments we have made on our system that enable us to continue transforming energy supply and delivery to benefit customers.” In part because of state regulations, the company has been investing in wind and solar generation equipment. It also has made large investments to reduce emissions at its coal-burning electrical generating plants.

As proposed, the increase would have significant detrimental impacts for the iron mining industry, according to the Iron Mining Association. Large power users would face a 7.6 percent increase, said the association, which represents mining companies and vendors.

“Taconite mines are already doing everything they can to cut costs in these difficult times,” Kelsey Johnson, president of the Iron Mining Association, said in a news release. “Each facility has undertaken monumental efforts to be as efficient as possible, and this rate proposal will only further increase one of the largest cost inputs for the taconite operations.”

The IMA said the proposed rate increase also stands in contradiction to the energy-intensive trade-exposed (EITE) statute passed into law in 2015, which established that it is the energy policy of the state of Minnesota to ensure competitive electric rates for EITE customers such as the iron ore mines. Minnesota Power supported the EITE initiative.

“I urge the (MPUC) commissioners to closely evaluate Minnesota Power’s rate case filing,” Johnson said. “As presented, the proposal could further threaten the competitiveness of the iron mining industry in Minnesota.”

Minnesota Power said the majority of the rate request ($37 million) is related to additional EnergyForward capital investments, which include upgrades to transmission and distribution infrastructure, measures to protect against weather damage and enable the safe integration of renewable resources, and the continuation of efficiency and environmental improvements at the company’s existing power plants.

Minnesota Power is asking for an interim rate increase of 8 percent for all customers. If approved, a typical residential customer’s monthly bill would increase by $6 on Jan. 1. A small business customer’s monthly bill would increase by $22.

On the rate realignment request, the utility said a cost-of-service study found residential customer rates would need to increase by approximately 35 percent to cover the actual cost of producing and delivering their energy. Business customers are paying the remainder of those additional costs within their current rates, Minnesota Power said.