Mount Itasca improvements follow months of hard work

Submitted photo Volunteers worked to ready the chair lift last fall before the ski season began at Mount Itasca.

By Kitty Mayo

After almost 100 years of skiing, Mount Itasca in Coleraine looked like it was going to pass into the obscurity of a bygone era.

Now, after a year and a half of hard work, organizers behind the nonprofit Itasca Ski and Outing Club are beginning to feel that they are pulling back from the brink of shutdown.

Last week the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board announced they were awarding $10,000 to Itasca Ski and Outing Club for repair of the chalet at Mount Itasca. Those funds will be matched by volunteer hours to complete the labor, and the grant will purchase roof shingles as well as going toward some plumbing and ventilation repair.

Sheryl Kochevar, IRRRB communications coordinator, says that out of the 20 applications that were received for culture and tourism grants, only 15 were awarded. “Each grant application is scored on evaluation criteria under guidelines that include economic impact, community benefit, project planning and innovative initiative,” Kochevar stated.

IRRRB’s culture and tourism grants are intended to support arts, culture, heritage and recreational activities essential to quality of life and the economy.

Itasca Ski and Outing Club is responsible for the maintenance and operations at Mount Itasca, and has been in existence since 1906. Formalizing their presence with a ski jump at Mount Itasca in 1925, it remains one of only three ski jump facilities in the state.

Mount Itasca has a number of winter and summer venues, including: an alpine course for skiers and snowboarders, cross-country skiing, and snow tubing. There is also a biathlon range, the sport that combines Nordic skiing and marksmanship, with year-round training for international and Olympic events.

Catherine McLynn, treasurer for ISOC, says that her position came about somewhat accidentally when she spoke up against operations being cut back. “I was one of three who stepped up and said, ‘You can’t close down’ and they said you can be on the board,” McLynn said.

Tackling the role of treasurer, despite having no idea how to use accounting software at first, McLynn and the others rapidly sought funding for much needed repairs.

Last year ISOC received approval for grants of $100,000 for a new groomer, and $50,000 to repair the chair lift. “Without the chair lift we weren’t going to run the Alpine runs, but we had a great season with all the venues going full tilt,” McLynn stated.

While they have now traded in their old groomer for $30,000, the ISOC is waiting on federal funding of $75,000 to complete their required matching funds before that grant is awarded.

“We are on a roll, but we haven’t pulled ourselves up by the bootstraps yet,” McLynn cautions, and says that hopes for another good season this coming winter will go a long way to reassuring their success.

The ISOC plans to put in a new 15 meter ski jump hill, adding to the five, 10, and 20 meter jumps already in place for young jumpers. Summer training camps are scheduled and will include jumping on wet turf from the 70 meter jump.

Since the scramble of late 2015 to save Mount Itasca, more members have been added to the board, expanding their numbers to six. A liaison from Coleraine’s city council also attends meetings, and a part-time manager was hired last season.

In addition to being a winter recreation center for youth and families, Mount Itasca is also used during warmer months for hiking, and fat tire biking, with athletes using the grounds for training in all seasons.