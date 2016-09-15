N-K School Board Chair dies suddenly

Mary Jane Damjanovich, long time resident of Keewatin, recently passed away unexpectedly at her home. As of press time, the exact date of her death was unknown.

Damjanovich, 64, was the chair of the Nashwauk-Keewatin school board, a responsibility that she took to heart and on which she spent much of her energy. A retired high school English teacher from the Nashwauk-Keewatin School District, Damjanovich dedicated her time to the education of the area’s school children.

Damjanovich’s family and district officials have declined to make any official comment on her passing at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.