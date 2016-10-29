N-K voters to decide on proposed levy

By Kitty Mayo

The Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 7.3216 percent times the net tax capacity of the school district.

Lisa Peratalo, acting board chair, said that the proposed capital project levy is earmarked to fund technology purchases and improvements at Nashwauk-Keewatin schools. Slated to be on the Nov. 8 election ballot, the referendum would raise about $250,000 for taxes payable in 2017.

Authorization of the levy is being sought for 10 years, with the total cost estimated at $2.5 million.

During the last regular school board meeting in October, Matt Rantapaa from Baird Public Finance Co. gave a presentation on the bonding issue involved with the proposed levy.

“This is important because technology is so quickly outdated, and with the amount of funding coming in we just can’t keep up with it,” Peratalo stated, adding that without the referendum the technology needs will still have to be met, and that could lead to making cuts elsewhere.

Peratalo said that declining enrollment in recent years has reduced funds coming into the school district. “Each year we are not really getting any additional funding, our revenues basically don’t go up at all, and we are looking at where to make cuts.”

While it may seem that fewer students should add up to less cost, Peratalo noted that it doesn’t necessarily work that way. “If you lose 10 kids out of the high school, two of them might be in sixth grade, two less in ninth, etcetera. That adds up to a loss of about $70,000, the cost of one full-time teacher,” she explained. However, with student numbers reduced at different grade levels, scheduling often does not allow for reducing instructional staff, so expenses aren’t reduced.

While Peratalo said it is difficult to have to ask taxpayers for additional money, she points out that replacing laptops instead of textbooks could be perceived as a better investment. For instance, she says that replacing textbooks on one subject for one grade costs between $20,000 and $40,000. Textbook replacement typically needs to occur about every two years due to outdated material. Greater reliance on laptop curriculum, therefore, could save textbook costs in the future.

“We have to get the information out to the voters, and if they chose to approve it, that’s great. If not, we go back to the drawing board,” Peratalo said.

Derek Gabardi, interim superintendent, said the first priority, if the referendum passes, would be to get the district’s internet related infrastructure up to speed.

The next expense would be the first round of devices themselves, with the district strongly leaning toward iPads for each student in grades three through 12. “We came back to iPads every time, they just come glowing through,” said Gabardi.

Last school year Gabardi and others visited schools outside of the district to see what they were doing, and while Nashwauk-Keewatin is not woefully behind, they have some work to do to get on par.

Applications also will need to be purchased to run on the devices. Protective cases, insurance, keyboards and styluses will further add to the cost.

Adding a full-time computer technology position would also be paid for with the levied dollars.

That explains the initial cost of $250,000 for the first year, but the need is something the school district sees as ongoing. “We will need to update the equipment every two to three years, and update the curriculum,” said Gabardi.

Currently students are using computer carts purchased in 2011, and state testing no longer works on them, forcing the need to replace the older laptops.

The most important message that Gabardi says the district wants to convey to taxpayers is the levy will go directly to pay for equipment students need. “It’s going to the kids with state-of-the-art technology they can have to prepare for life after school, where technology is everywhere,” stated Gabardi.

Property owners can enter their information into a tax calculator at http://levyinfo.com/LevyInfo/ISD319_2016.php to get an estimate of what they would owe if the referendum passes.

Peratalo is filling the school board’s chair position following the death of previous chair Mary Jane Damjanovich, and Gabardi accepted the interim superintendent position after the unexpected departure of former superintendent Lance Northey (see above story). Peratalo said the board intends to continue as such through the end of the year, with the turning over of three board seats with this election.

The board is seeking support from IASC regarding the superintendent work duties, as Gabardi is fulfilling two positions with his simultaneous continuance as high school principal.

Upcoming informational meetings regarding the referendum are scheduled for the following dates:

● Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Keewatin City Council meeting.

● Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Keewatin elementary school cafeteria.

● Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lone Pine Township Hall.

● Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Goodland Township.