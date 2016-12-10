Nana Chelle’s Café reopens in Bovey

By Kitty Mayo

A local cafe that has been around for a few years has found a new life in another location. Nana Chelle’s Cafe is an eatery, bakery, retail shop and community gathering place that has finally reopened this month in Bovey.

Moving across the street from its first home where Nana Chelle’s opened in 2013, owner Rachelle Hammargren says that when the opportunity arose to purchase the historic building (the former Good Time Pizza location) across the street they jumped in with both feet.

Facing a lot more repairs and renovations than anticipated, Hammargren closed down the previous location in 2015, and with her significant other, Todd Fideldy, made the commitment to invest their life savings into a big dream.

Like the restaurant’s motto “Good food made from scratch every day,” the building renovations had to start nearly from scratch to meet code, too. Now new wiring, plumbing and heating are in place, all while preserving the character of the historic building.

What happened as a result of all the extra costly work is something that Hammargren said is unique to Bovey and the Iron Range. After all their savings were used up, and Fideldy had to return to his over-the-road trucking job to make ends meet, the community started to step forward to lend a hand.

“It’s been incredible, people literally started to come forward and provide labor, to volunteer and purchase material,” said Hammargren, “We didn’t just build this place, the community built it.”

That kind of “all in it together” feeling is exactly what Hammargren says they are trying to foster with their business.

“We really want you to have an experience like sitting at your grandma’s table, and share memories of what it’s like to live here,” Hammargren stated.

That’s one reason why the majority of their menu is based on recipes from their grandmothers. Another reason for those food items making top billing is because they are just plain delicious.

One example is the sausage gravy over homemade biscuits that are served all day. For just $4.95 you would think you had already hit the jackpot, but, wait, Nana Chelle’s isn’t done until they throw in a cup of regular coffee for the same price to wash it all down. Talk about comfort food.

Hammargren says the menu makes a point of celebrating the cultural heritage of the region and has something for four immigrant nationalities: Finns, Swedes, Norwegians, and Serbs. The Serbian representative, the sarma, is a delight of a cabbage roll with ham and burger ground-on-site, (hold the tomato sauce) and baked in sauerkraut.

“We try to do things like they did years ago; we grind our sarma meat here, make our mashed potatoes from whole potatoes, and make our pie crusts with lard.” Hammargren added they are planning a grand opening gala in the spring.

Located at 312 Second Street in Bovey, Nana Chelle’s is working toward having a special every Friday night, starting with filling the house for their BBQ Bourbon rib dinner last week. “Right now we are testing a lot of dishes and getting feedback on what people want for the weekly specials,” said Hammargren, adding that the bakery continues to go full-tilt churning out goodies as well.

The retail portion of the store is morphing into a place to showcase local items; from a locally made barbecue sauce that has won national awards, to maple syrup and candy. New additions will include items related to the picture “Grace,” such as a breadboard with the cafe’s logo and the famous painting etched into it.

An initiator of the movement “Grow Bovey,” Hammargren continues to advocate for developing Bovey and the surrounding area into a more vital community. Instead of a spot in the road that has been bypassed, she wants to spread the word that Bovey is a town worth driving through.

And if all of that isn’t enough action for Nana Chelle’s, even more excitement is on the near horizon with pizza being added to the menu by February.

Further down the road the couple plans to grow into their renovated building by adding the first brewpub on the Range, and they’ve already picked out a name. “Odd Todd’s” is on the two-year plan while Fideldy finishes his brewmaster schooling.