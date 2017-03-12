Nashwauk 4th of July committee resigns

× Expand At both Nashwauk and Keewatin Parades, youngsters and adults displayed their patriotism each time the American Flag passed them.

By Beth Bily

At last week’s meeting of the Nashwauk City Council, officials accepted the resignations of the entire Fourth of July Volunteer Planning Committee. The committee, prior to the resignations, consisted of Tammie Sumner, a 12-year committee member, Mike Broker, a member for 10 years, and Lori Crowder, a committee member for nine years.

In their combined resignation letter, dated Feb. 23, the committee members noted their achievements. “In the past 12 years, remaining under our very limited budget, we have turned this Nashwauk celebration from a two-day party into a family friendly event. We have worked closely with the police department and have had numerous compliments from the community and special thanks from Sheriff Vic Williams for helping to alleviate some of the past problems,” the committee members wrote.

The committee stated in their letter that rumors about expenditures and their positions prompted the resignations.

“In 2016 the planning committee was overridden on the $350 music we hired for the car show and replaced with, from what we heard, a $4,000 band. There was also mention of over spending on the fireworks, which the committee has never been part of. Additional advertising was also ordered by others, which we were able to get a drastically reduced price on. The attached e-mails show proof that we were not involved in these decisions. These e-mails and others had been forwarded to the city in June 2016.

“We are also hearing rumors around the community that this is a paid position and we want to make it clear that we have volunteered our time and efforts over all of these years,” wrote the committee members.

The city council accepted the resignations, noting that there had been apparent “misunderstandings” in the community. Councilors thanked the volunteers for their years of service. Councilor Brian Gangl also suggested that those who have questions regarding the committee or its activities should be directed to city officials.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a stipulation agreement between the city and Gary Kastonek to allow additional time for building repairs.

• Approved the appointment of Ashley Nelson and Riley Savolainen to the Nashwauk Volunteer Fire Department.

• Accepted the resignation of John Calaguire from the fire department, effective Feb. 15. The council thanked Calaguire for his years of service to the city.