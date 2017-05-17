Nashwauk City Council hears updates on Mesabi Metallics, walk-a-thon

By Beth Bily

The Nashwauk City Council learned at its regular meeting last week that the Mesabi Metallics project is largely on hold pending the outcome of a bankruptcy confirmation hearing scheduled for next week.

Mesabi Metallics spokesperson Mitch Brunfelt addressed the council regarding the company, formerly known as Essar Steel Minnesota, which seeks to build iron ore mining and processing operations at the former Butler site near the city.

Brunfelt noted that the project had recently been sold at bankruptcy auction to Chippewa Capital Partners. “We, in management are confident that Chippewa Capital Partners provides the best outcome for all parties,” he said. A review and possible confirmation of Chippewa’s plans for the site will take place on May 22.

Meanwhile, Brunfelt reported that some construction work is still underway at the site. About 20 to 30 construction workers will remain on site until and if Chippewa moves to full-scale construction – tentatively planned for later this summer. Brunfelt said Mesabi Metallics has maintained about 50 employees locally.

In another update to the council, Peggy Hagen spoke about the upcoming walk-a-thon event scheduled for Saturday, May 20. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Shelf. Hagen reported that a number of area churches are participating at the event, which will take place at the Nashwauk Pavilion City Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk-a-thon with the event scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. Those who would like more information should contact Hagen at 885-2352.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes from the April 25 council meeting.

• Discussed changing loan terms for a local resident who received small cities funding for property improvements. No action was taken on the matter.

• Approved a one-day liquor license for Wizard’s

• Motion to approve covenants

• Approved partial payment to Casper Construction for Revolution Auto Parts utilities project in the amount of $49,229.47.

• Approved a time extension request to Gary Kastonek regarding the garage located at 203 Second St., contingent on providing council updates on progress.

• Accepted the resignation of Darryl Eskeli from the fire department effective April 25.

• Passed resolution for PERA part-time police officer Amber Jackson.

• Approved the hire of Steven Washburn to the Nashwauk Ambulance Service.

• Authorized the city clerk’s use of a credit card.

• Referred the countywide mutual aid fire department agreement to the city attorney for review. Action on the matter was tabled to next meeting.

• Approved defibrillator quote from Physio-Control, Inc. in the amount of $29,703.54. The new unit will be a replacement.

• Approved three contracts for performances at the city’s Fourth celebration on July 3.

• Hired Nicholas LeDoux as a part-time casual summer laborer at a rate of $10/hour.