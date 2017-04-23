Nashwauk City Council: published April 20, 2017

At last week’s meeting, members of the Nashwauk City Council answered questions from concerned citizens about the city’s police service and plans for the installation of artificial ice/community center project.

One resident approached the council regarding discussions that are taking place between Nashwauk and Calumet. The city of Calumet is interested in contracting for services with the Nashwauk Police Department for help in enforcing its ordinances. Residents are concerned that such an arrangement could impede local police from responding to situations in Nashwauk.

Mayor Ben DeNucci assured locals in attendance that the talks were preliminary and no final decisions had been made. He added that currently the talks were focused on determining whether such an arrangement would be feasible.

Discussion also took place regarding the city’s hope to install artificial ice at the arena. One resident stated that the upgrade was costly and unnecessary. City officials responded that outside funding would need to be secured for the project to move forward. The city is working with consultant Ed Zabinski to develop a business plan for the project.

In other business, the council:

• Authorized the EMS coordinator to attend an educational conference in Duluth on April 18.

• Approved a bid from Schwartz for Part 3 of York Avenue alley project. Councilor Mark Marinaro voted in opposition, stating that the work was supposed to have already been completed and the $2,000 increase in price was unacceptable.

• Approved advertising for two summer recreation directors.

• Approved establishing a part-time police officer list in coordination with the city of Keewatin.

• Approved applications to the city’s Fourth of July committee.

• Approved final payment for work completed on the Bozich addition.

• Passed a resolution authorizing a loan application to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority from its Clean Water Revolving Fund.

• Passed a motion to reject the Essar reorganization plan.