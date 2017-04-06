Nashwauk City Council: published April 6, 2017

At last week’s meeting of the Nashwauk City Council, officials voted to rescind a previous fire department resignation.

The city council had approved a retirement for John Calaguire from the fire department, dated Feb. 15. In a letter dated March 24, Calaguire requested that his resignation/retirement be rescinded and that he be reinstated.

Calaguire’s resignation/retirement was rescinded by the fire department on March 15, but also required council approval. The council unanimously approved the request.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the March 15 regular council meeting and Jan. 10 special meeting.

• Authorized the mayor to attend the Cliffs state of the company address on April 6 in Chisholm.

• Authorized grass burning by the fire department.

• Approved an ambulance service ride-along for Randy Nash.

• Authorized the Nashwauk Police Department to participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Approved a bid from Zabinski Consulting to help develop a business plan for the community center and artificial ice projects at an hourly rate of $150/hour, with an estimated completion time of 20-32 hours. Fees will be paid by grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

• Approved the hire of Matthew Rice for the Nashwauk Ambulance Service.