Nashwauk continues to explore community center project

By Alli Bily

At last week’s meeting of the Nashwauk City Council, officials listened to a report from Ed Zabinski, who is serving as a consultant to the city as it explores the viability of building a community center. Adding an ice rink to the project also is under review.

Zabinski told councilors that it will be much more difficult to get funding for an ice rink than a community center as there are more organizations interested in funding a community center.

After listening to the report, the council gave Zabinski the go ahead to continue investigating the viability of the community center and also decided that they would begin the process of creating questions to use at a public forum to get more public opinion with regard to the need for the center.

One concerned citizen at the meeting expressed worry about the tax burden of an ice rink in particular, if the rink failed to generate the needed amount of revenue. Officials noted that public forums on the matter will take place some time later this summer.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the Nashwauk Police Department’s new social media policy.

• Approved the hire of Jerry Martin and Randy Nash to the Nashwauk Ambulance Service

• Approved a base rate increase for Nashwauk Ambulance service from $750 to $1,000 and increased the mileage allowance from $17 to $20.