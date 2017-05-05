Nashwauk Mayor: Chippewa plan favorable for the Range

By Kitty Mayo

Nashwauk Mayor Ben DeNucci says that the city was pleasantly surprised by the winning bid put forth by Chippewa Capital Partner’s, LLC to take over the assets of the now-defunct Essar project.

“ERP (Chippewa) kept pretty quiet, but we are pleased the way the auction went,” DeNucci said.

Chippewa is a newly formed company, controlled by Tom Clarke’s ERP Iron Ore, with London-based partner GFG Alliance. Clarke, from Roanoke, Virginia, offered the only formal bid at the auction in a Delaware court last week. Earlier this year Chippewa bought Magnetation’s assets from a bankruptcy proceeding.

Another surprise unfolded when the outspoken CEO of Cliffs Natural Resources, Lourenco Goncalves, failed to make a bid or even show up at the auction despite having expressed serious interest in the site. However, Goncalves has made statements since the auction that indicate he may move in should the Chippewa deal fall through.

When Essar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, they left debt of over $1 billion. Reconfigured as Mesabi Metallics, formerly Essar Steel Minnesota, and controlled by the investment company SPL Partners, LLC, a plan to revive the project struggled to gain support.

Earlier, both Itasca County and the city of Nashwauk had withdrawn support of a reorganization plan put forth by Mesabi Metallics/SPL.

Calling the reorganization plan “speculative”, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources lobbied strongly for denying Mesabi Metallics/SPL the go-ahead.

For their part, DeNucci says Nashwauk’s primary issue with Mesabi Metallics/SPL was that they did not make provisions to pay the city back for two quarterly payments toward a utility contract totalling $181,000. “We support plans for a plant being built, but we followed advice from our legal council because they were not going to pay the money owed us,” DeNucci said, adding that the city will continue to negotiate for repayment, but now with Chippewa.

The proposal by Chippewa says it would pay $250 million to Essar’s creditors. In addition, Chippewa’s proposal agrees to give the state of Minnesota $65 million for Essar’s failure to reach economic development goals. Contractors and local vendors still owed money by Essar would also receive payment from Chippewa.

About a third of the proposed mine’s mineral rights are owned by the state of Minnesota and it is yet to be determined whether they will be released to Chippewa.

Hopeful about Chippewa’s efforts to convince the state to release the necessary mineral leases, and present an acceptable plan to the judge next month, DeNucci is setting his sights on a favorable outcome with construction beginning soon. “Their plan provides for 90 years of jobs and puts a billion dollars of investment in that site to use,” DeNucci said.

DeNucci says the Chippewa plan is especially favorable for the Range because of their apparent intention to complete construction of a processing plant. “Our concern was that someone would control that ore body and just transport the ore to another facility. We need a plant for jobs and economic development more than anything,” the Nashwauk mayor stated.

Cliffs has not indicated that they would build a processing plant at Nashwauk should they take over the site, but would likely transport the ore to Hibbing Taconite where they are part owner.

While construction of the plant is likely to take at least another two years or more to complete, it would add around 250 construction jobs, and have potential for around 300 jobs at the finished plant.

For more than a decade hopes have been raised and dashed regarding the rich ore body and development there. For now, county commissioner for the Nashwauk area, Mark Mandich is waiting to see what happens. “We don’t really know anything for sure yet, but they are behind the eightball now,” Mandich said of Chippewa’s reliance on obtaining the elusive mineral leases needed to move forward.

The May 22 federal bankruptcy court hearing will review the feasibility of Chippewa’s plan, as well as the status of the state mineral leases.