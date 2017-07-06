Nashwauk mulls e-cigarette ordinance

At last week’s meeting of the Nashwauk City Council, officials listened to a report by Kelly Chandler of Itasca Public Health who was advocating for a proposed county-wide ordinance with regard to e-cigarettes. If the ordinance were to be adopted, the use of e-cigarettes would be prohibited indoors in the same way and the same places traditional tobacco products are prohibited. These locations would include: bars, hotels, restaurants, work sites, private schools, etc.,

Chandler noted that the youth of this generation are used to not having to deal with any type of smoking taking place indoors, and the use of e-cigarettes indoors sends the wrong message about the safety of the product to children.

Chandler also stated that the vapor that comes from e-cigarettes can be difficult for some people to breathe, especially seniors and those with pre-existing pulmonary conditions. After the council listened to the presentation they said they would take the proposal under consideration. Chandler said she had a few more councils to address before a county-wide ordinance would potentially be adopted.

In other business, the council:

• Updated the public that the “boneyard” would have its gate shut and would no longer be open to the general public because people have been using the brush pile as a dumping ground.

• Approved performance contracts with Brian Carlson Talent Agency to perform at July 3 festivities.

• Approved contracts with George Bougalis and Sons, Co. for the demolition of structures at 212 3rd Street in the amount of $14,000.