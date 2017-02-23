Nashwauk pledges support to Mesabi Metallics

At last week’s meeting of the Nashwauk City Council, officials heard from Mesabi Metallics spokesperson Mitch Brunfelt.

Brunfelt apprised councilors regarding the status of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings, which included a plan filed with the court to move Mesabi Metallics out of bankruptcy protection. He responded to criticism from the state of Minnesota that the company had not done enough to demonstrate that the project would be built and creditors paid.

“At some point in the near future we’ll have to show up in the bankruptcy court and show that we can implement the plan,” Brunfelt said. “The bankruptcy court really holds you to timelines. It’s not something that goes on for months and months.”

Brunfelt noted that the company had received nearly universal support from stakeholders, creditors and local lawmakers. “We think that at the end of the day it speaks volumes for what we’re trying to do. Our reorganization efforts are the best hope for getting this project completed,” he said.

The Mesabi Metallics spokesperson then asked for and received verbal commitment from the Nashwauk council to send a letter to the state in support of the company’s reorganization efforts.

In other business, the council:

• Approved minutes of the Jan. 24 council meeting.

• Approved payment of bills.

• Conducted a public hearing and approved vacation of a portion of right of way at the intersection of First St. and Fern Ave.

• Approved a change order for Revolution Auto Parts project.

• Approved a five-year franchise agreement with Mediacom.

• Discussed the call time policy for the ambulance service. Action was tabled to March, pending further discussion with ambulance service members.

• Accepted the resignation of William Williams from the ambulance service effective Jan. 1.

• Tabled a decision on donation to 211 until information on donation history can be obtained.