NE Minnesota siding plant on hold - for now

by Kitty Mayo

After months of waiting with bated breath, stakeholders in northern Minnesota have been told they will have to take a deep breath and continue waiting for a new Louisiana Pacific plant.

During their first quarter earnings call with financial analysts on May 5, Louisiana Pacific executives announced the corporation will not be developing a Cook site for several years. Instead, they have turned their attention to converting a current oriented strand board (OSB) mill in Dawson Creek, British Columbia, into an engineered wood siding plant.

In recent years, LP has been experiencing a surge in demand for its SmartSide product, an engineered wood siding, driving their multiple explorations for expansion of production sites. Interest and excitement has built over competing for their investment, ranging from sites in Canada, Michigan, Minnesota and now British Columbia.

For more than a year, Sen. Tom Bakk (D-Cook) has been working with LP executives to hammer out a multi-million dollar incentive deal to bring the plant to Minnesota.

Mark Morrison, director of LP’s corporate affairs, said the decision to dedicate resources into the Dawson Creek plant is justified because the plant is already fully staffed and producing OSB.

“As we’ve said in the past, our options have always included expanding an existing LP siding mill, converting an existing LP mill from OSB to siding, acquire an OSB mill and convert it to siding, or build a new facility from a greenfield site,” Morrison stated in an e-mail to BusinessNorth.

Early on, the LP plant at Two Harbors was eliminated from the running because of wood supply issues. LP went on to develop a plan with the Iron Range Resource and Rehabilitation Board for the development of a Hoyt Lakes location that was later jettisoned over the preferred Cook site.

In the early part of this year, LP appeared to be evaluating their best choice between the Cook site and one in Val-d’Or, Quebec.

After working out a property swap that released a property covenant for the Cook site, it looked as though that location was in the running to be the next SmartSide expansion until the surprise decision was made in May.

LP’s chief operating officer, Brad Southern, stated in the earnings call that they are still going forward with their planning for both the Quebec and Cook sites, but “with a focus on Cook.”

However, opening production in Cook is not expected to occur before 2020, at the very earliest.

Southern says that, given the brownfield nature of the Cook site, extensive engineering and design studies will first have to be completed, followed by required environmental permitting assessments.

Once those hurdles are crossed, the next step for the Cook development would be construction.

“To get the Cook facility up and running, we would first need to outfit the site with new equipment and buildings,” Southern said.

Morrison noted that LP’s immediate priority is moving forward with the Dawson Creek conversion to siding because of multiple compelling factors.

“Key factors that differentiated this site are timing, wood cost, cost of production, proximity to our West Coast customer base and operational risk due to the fact that Dawson Creek is currently staffed and producing OSB,” Morrison said.

For the time being, it appears that LP has Cook in its sights after Dawson Creek.

“The advantages of Cook compared to the Val-d’Or, Quebec site, though, is Cook is a larger mill. Cook gives us a lot of upside on volume,” Southern said.

Board approval for the Dawson Creek conversion project is pending in July following development of engineering and design plans.