New owners take helm at local cafe

By Kitty Mayo

Already a homey staple for locals and many visitors who pass through Balsam Township, DJ’s Balsam Cafe’s new owners don’t plan to fix what isn’t broken.

Mandy Dols-Ceroll and Jason Ceroll are the husband and wife team that took over the cafe just a little more than a week ago, and they want to reassure everyone that they are holding onto the special blend of recipes, and friendliness that already works there.

North of Bovey, DJ’s is located about 12 miles north of Hwy. 169 on Scenic Highway 7 in Balsam Township. Donna and Jack Hoaglun were the previous owners for over a decade, but they remain familiar faces at the establishment for now.

The Hoagluns have agreed to stay on for a while to give the new owners the lay of the land. “We want to learn all we can from them, and keep things the same as how they run it,” Dols-Ceroll said.

While Dols-Ceroll has never waited tables before, and Ceroll has not previously cooked professionally, it is obvious that they have all the heart and gumption to make a good go of their new venture.

“Jason always wanted to own a restaurant, and we missed Minnesota so we decided to go for it,” Dols-Ceroll stated about their move back to the area from Utah, where she had been managing a restaurant.

“Cooking to me is kind of a way to say ‘thanks’, or ‘I love you’,” said Ceroll about his motivation to take on this big challenge, adding, “I like to cook for people to make them happy, and it’s gotta’ taste good and look good.”

Using Donna’s “secret” recipes, the couple plans to not only recreate her famous homemade soups, but also bring back a regular line-up of baked goods, including her huge cinnamon and caramel rolls, along with pies, bars, and cakes.

Open everyday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dols-Ceroll calls their learning curve a “whirlwind” as they try to learn as much as possible from the veterans before they enter full retirement.

But it’s not just the food that shines through as important to Dols-Ceroll and Ceroll, it really is the people. “We are getting to know all the regulars, some who wait in a line for the door to open and some who come in twice a day,” said Dols-Ceroll.

Ceroll describes what is obviously one of his favorite scenes at the restaurant, centering on the on larger round table in the cafe. “It’s where a bunch of the regulars sit, the “Knights of the Round Table” and solve the world’s problems everyday,” Ceroll says with a smile.

Keeping all the current staff on is important to Ceroll and Dols-Ceroll, as well as the management style the Hoagluns have always incorporated: allowing their cooks to express their creativity. That creative impulse can be seen at work with the dessert offerings, which vary depending on the day. Pies, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream sundaes frequently make appearances.

“All the cooks are creative and will whip out a new dessert if they think it’s something that will please the customer.,” said Dols-Ceroll, who plans to continue to let those creative juices flow.

Serving breakfast, lunch and supper, the cafe has built a reputation around their home-cooked flair, and Ceroll says that he taking learning all of Donna’s recipes to heart.

While the cafe does not currently serve alcohol Ceroll and Dols-Ceroll think they will probably add beer and wine to the menu. Along with plans for outdoor seating and their already instated homemade pizzas, Dols-Ceroll thinks the combination will be a hit, “Who doesn’t like pizza and beer while they’re sitting outside on a nice day?”

Reasonable prices are certainly a defining characteristic of DJ’s, and will remain so under the new management. Breakfasts start at $5.95, with biscuits and gravy being one of the most popular ways for patrons to start their day. A standard burger will run $7.75, but the third pound burger is not be underestimated and comes with soup or salad, and chips or fries. At a mere $7.25 a plate the cafe moves a lot of hot sandwiches, beef, pork or a hefty half-pound burger to suit your mood, served with a healthy heap of mashed potatoes and slathered with gravy.

A regular schedule of nightly specials keeps people coming back: all you can eat fish fry, spaghetti night, burger night and steak night have something for everyone.