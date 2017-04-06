New radio show aims for civil discourse, northern Minnesota problem-solving

× Expand Minnesota Brown

By Beth Bily

In a world where talk radio is often an angry rant, aimed at enraging one’s political opponents and firing up one’s base, one newly launched radio show based in Grand Rapids is trying to do just the opposite. Here, hosts Aaron Brown and Charles “Chuck” Marohn, engage in meaningful, respectful dialogue focused around important issues.

Titled “Dig Deep” the radio program attempts to do just that – move beyond the superficial and partisan fighting that so often are an obstacle to civil discourse.

The show’s hosts often come at issues from different perspectives. Brown is an instructor at Hibbing Community College, news blogger and author. He also has strong ties to the Minnesota DFL and served as campaign manager for former Minnesota House Rep. Tom Anzelc.

Marohn’s views tend to wax a little more to the right side of the political spectrum. A resident of Brainerd, he’s the founder and president of Strong Towns, a non-profit that promotes financially sound community development and resiliency. He also holds degrees in engineering and urban and regional planning as well as having served in the Minnesota National Guard.

Both Brown and Marohn enjoy talking – a perfect fit for radio. And, both are committed to moving the needle on important topics.

“We decided to have a show about what’s really going on,” said Brown. “And, what is it going to take to get movement on this issue? We try to find new ways to talk about issues; find interesting angles.”

“Aaron and Chuck are the real deal. They don’t just talk about life in rural Minnesota, they live it and try to make it better,” said Dig Deep Producer Heidi Holtan in a news release. “They also are a great example of how people with conservative and liberal backgrounds can communicate civilly.”

Holtan added in a telephone interview that the show put together two knowledgeable, young advocates for northern Minnesota in a venue where a path forward can be offered for local problems.

“Both Aaron and Chuck decided to come back to where they grew up – despite hearing that there weren’t opportunities. Both believed the future could be different,” said Holtan. “But, we’re not going to get anywhere with (politically polarized) people just yelling at each other.”

The show is broadcast on Northern Community Radio, KAXE/KBXE in Grand Rapids and Bemidji. Each one-hour recording airs in 20-minute segments monthly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the third week of each month. The segment begins at 8:10 a.m. during National Public Radio’s Morning Edition.

For those who aren’t early risers, or miss the show for other reasons, the broadcast is available on the station’s website, KAXE.org and via podcast. It’s one of Northern Community Radio’s first podcast shows.

Topics tackled by the show to date include: the past and future of northern Minnesota jobs, labor unions both past and present, as well as a kick off show where the hosts discussed their backgrounds, political involvement and why they chose to live in northern Minnesota. A segment on healthcare has been recorded and will air later in April.

Holtan reports that community feedback on the show has to date been positive. She hopes the community will go beyond simply listening to engaging in dialogue and even suggesting topics for future shows. She also hopes to move the show to different sites for different topics – such as a broadband forum scheduled in Brainerd later this year.