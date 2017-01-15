Newly elected county officials sworn in

SRNF Report

Kicking off the first meeting of 2017 of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, newly elected officials were sworn into office by district court judge, the Honorable Lois Lang.

Commissioner Terry Snyder was sworn in to another term, while newly elected Commissioner Burl Ives took his first oath of office. Judge Lang also conducted an oath of office for re-appointed County Assessor Amber Peratalo.

Officials designated several key roles to be played in county government in the coming year – both internally and externally.

The board elected Terry Snyder as the 2017 board chair. Commissioner Mark Mandich will serve as vice chair for the year. Several county committee appointments also were approved.

The board authorized the hire of outside law firm Barna, Guzy and Steffen to handle legal matters with regard to the recently filed appeal of his salary by the Itasca County Attorney.

Legal publication was awarded to the low bidders as follows:

• Grand Rapids Herald-Review – delinquent tax list and financial statements (second run).

• Scenic Range NewsForum – official proceedings and financial statements (first run).