NK approves separation agreement with superintendent

Midway through his original contract, the Nashwauk-Keewatin superintendent, Lance Northey, and the district have agreed to part ways.

Northey took over as full-time district superintendent in July 2015, about six months after the NK and Greenway districts opted to sever collaborative administration agreements.

At an emergency meeting held last Friday, the NK School Board approved a separation agreement with Northey, the details of which have not yet been made public.

Northey was apparently the subject of discussions at two separate special meetings of the school board. Both of those meetings ended with the board opting to table action on possible disciplinary/investigative action.

At last Friday’s emergency board session, High School Principal Derek Gabardi was appointed interim superintendent.

The interim superintendent position will be further discussed at a board workshop scheduled for this week, prior to the regular school board meeting.