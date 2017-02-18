NK cheerleaders honored at MCCA banquet

The NK Spartan Cheerleaders took a team trip to St. Paul Friday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, Jan. 28. The team had earned an MCCA Regional Academic Honor and was invited to attend the MCCA Awards Banquet held at the River Center Friday night where they were presented their RAH award.

The team was also one of the Minnesota teams nominated for the MCCA Courage Award and the MCCA Sportsmanship Cup thanks to the support of NK schools and communities. NK Spartan Cheerleading Coach Cathe Bozich was one of seven Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches nominated for MCCA Coach of the Year through the support of NK Alumni cheerleaders, present cheerleaders, staff, and community.

The team toured the State Capitol, the James J. Hill House and other historic sights while in St. Paul and attended the MCCA Cheerleading Competition held in the Roy Wilkens Auditorium on Saturday.