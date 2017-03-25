NK extends superintendent contract with Deer River

By Beth Bily

The Nashwauk-Keewatin School District has secured the superintendent services of Matt Grose through the end of June 2018 thanks to action taken at last week’s school board meeting.

After determining that the district was happy with the superintendent services being provided under a purchase of services agreement with Deer River Schools, the NK School Board voted to extend the arrangement through June of 2018.

The move to extend the services agreement with Deer River, however, did generate some discussion.

Board Director Jeff Sundquist questioned whether the officials were moving too quickly. “To me, it’s a big change,” he said. “I’d like to table it and let the board absorb this.”

Board Chair Lisa Peratalo countered that time was of the essence given that Grose’s previous agreement with the district was set to expire in April. She added that sharing a superintendent with Deer River also would result in substantial savings – a point echoed by Director Barb Kalmi.

“We’re getting (services) for half the price we paid last year for a full-time superintendent and I like what we’re getting here,” said Kalmi. “I like where we’re going, I like where we’re heading. I don’t need any more time. “

The board unanimously approved extending the purchase of services contract through June of next year. Under the terms of the agreement, Nashwauk-Keewatin will purchase superintendent services on a part-time basis from ISD 317 (Deer River). NK will pay the Deer River district $6,700 per month for May and June of 2017 and $7,000 per month for the remainder of the agreement beginning in July. NK also agreed to pay half the costs associated with Grose’s attendance at workshops and conferences. The agreement can be canceled by either party with 90 days notice.

In other business, the board:

• Listened to a presentation by student Grace Spagnolo, who addressed the board regarding the importance of the school’s robotics program.

• Listened to a presentation from Claire Schumacher regarding the STEM initiative – a collaboration among Grand Rapids, Nashwauk-Keewatin and Greenway school districts.

• Conducted a first reading of several district policies that must be reviewed on an annual basis.

• Hired Roopa Joshi as long term science substitute.

• Hired Kevin Gilbert as a long-term substitute custodian.

• Hired Sara Mayerle as long-term substitute paraprofessional.

• Thanked science and math teacher James Madzey for his years of service to the district. Madzey submitted a letter announcing his coming retirement from the district, which will be effective June 2.