NK School Board mulls community center project

At last week’s meeting of the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board, Laura Connelly, a consultant with Untapped Inc. was on hand to explain what her organization could offer to move a planned community center forward.

Connelly said that she had spoken with the city and that the city council would like to get community input on the proposed facility. Connelly said that one idea put forth was to create focus groups, compile information from the focus group meetings, and provide the findings to stake holders. The school board would collaborate with the city in this scenario. Superintendent Matt Grose said that while he is open to collaboration, he has to consider the wider district. “We need to make sure that we’re getting information from Keewatin and our larger community,” said Grose.

Board Director Barb Kalmi asked if Connelly had a timeline in mind. Connelly responded that would be up to the board and the city.

Connelly added that the costs to facilitate the forums could be split between the City and the School Board. Kalmi indicated that she was supportive of gathering information from the public.

Superintendent Grose also framed the community center in the larger context of the district’s facility needs. He said that information gathering could be done in conjunction with the wider needs of the district or independent of those needs, and left the door open for other configurations.

At the conclusion of Connelly’s presentation the consensus was that the board and Grose would meet with the focus groups. The board encouraged the superintendent to continue dialog with all interested parties.

In other district news, the board:

• Approved the hiring of three teachers, four coaches and six support staff.

• Approved leaves of absence for Roberta Smith, Tiffany Bodin and Michele Carrigan.

• Approved a contract with IEA Inc. to assist the District with the management of its environmental, health and safety program in the amount of $7200 for FY 2017-2018, 7380 for FY 2018-2019 and 7560 for FY 2019-2020.

• Approved a Professional Services agreement with Greenway to provide Speech services in the amount of $12,892 for 2017/2018.

• Approved a Professional Services agreement for 2017-2018 Telepresence classes with Hill City with Hill City to receive $44,688.01 in semi-annual installments

• Approved the Issuance of $475,000.00 in tax abatement bonds to Grand Timber Bank of McGregor, Minnesota.