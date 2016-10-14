NK School Board mulls disciplinary action

SRNF Report

The NK School Board conducted a nearly two hour closed session last week to consider disciplinary action of a district employee.

Although the name of the employee was not disclosed, the board met in closed session for more than an hour with Superintendent Lance Northey. Following the closed session, the board was scheduled to discuss disciplinary action of the employee, the hiring of a law firm to conduct an investigation and the appointment of an interim superintendent in an open meeting. After the meeting reopened to the public, however, those action items were tabled.

The district has issued a notice that another closed session with the district’s attorney is scheduled for this Wednesday at 6 p.m. Following the closed session, the board is again scheduled to consider the tabled action items from last week’s meeting. The outcome of this week’s meeting was unknown as of press time.