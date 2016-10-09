No action, no buyer for Magnetation

SRNF Report

After a series of four meetings over the past two weeks, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners adjourned last Friday afternoon, taking no action on Magnetation’s request to waiver default and amend its surface leases with the county.

The company had previously stated that waiver and amendments were a prerequisite for a sale of company assets. The iron ore recovery company has been under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since May of 2015.

Friday, Magnetation executives asked the county board to table its request, noting that a potential source of funding for investment group, EETAC Syndicate Ltd., had backed out, leaving Magnetation without an immediate buyer. No further information on EETAC was available at press time.

In a letter to County Board Chairman Rusty Eichorn dated Sept. 29, MagLLC President Matt Lehtinen stated, however, “management has been very focused on identifying replacement sources of capital.” The company concedes that effort may or may not be successful.

Lehtinen also asserted in his letter to Eichorn that the company, despite reports to the contrary, has made a good faith effort to mediate with lien holders, which are collectively owed about $23 million for the construction of the company’s Plant 4 near Grand Rapids. He noted that mediation was unlikely to take place before the week of Oct. 10 due to already scheduled bankruptcy court proceedings.

Although attorneys representing a number of mechanics lien holders argued that the board should reject rather than table Magnetation’s request, the board opted to simply adjourn without taking action. That course of inaction will allow the board to reconsider the issue at any time without having to undo a previous vote. Eichorn cast the sole dissenting vote against adjournment without action.

Eichorn argued that without action, the issue could become a perpetual “black cloud” for the county. He also expressed concern that the county could risk liability for the mechanics liens in place.

Itasca County Attorney Jack Muhar pointed out, however, that irrespective of current action, it already has been argued that the county should be held liable on other grounds in a case filed in district court.

The company was scheduled for a hearing in federal bankruptcy court this week regarding its Global Settlement Agreement and wind-down plan. The outcome of those proceedings was unknown as of press time.

The company, which is a joint venture of Magnetation, Inc. and AK Steel, owns iron ore mining recovery plants in Keewatin, Bovey and Grand Rapids as well as an iron pelletizing plant in Reynolds, Ind. Magnetation, Inc. also owns a joint venture plant with Steel Dynamics in Chisholm. Keewatin, Bovey and Chisholm operations have been idled.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and new information will be posted online as it becomes available.