Northern Minnesota and the digital divide

It’s the modern-day infrastructure shortfall that some are equating to the lack of electricity available in rural, Depression-era America.

Broadband, or high-speed Internet, access is largely taken for granted in urban locations. So much so that if you ask a resident in the Twin Ports if they have broadband access, they’re likely to look at you in disbelief that the question was even posed. Ask the same question of a northeast Minnesota rural township resident and they won’t look puzzled – in fact, they’re likely to respond with a “no.”

While there are plenty of broadband providers in the region, there are key factors that keep the needed infrastructure from reaching all rural residents. And, some say, that lack of availability is holding back the region’s economy.

In a recent opinion piece penned by Jordan Feyerherm of the Center for Rural Affairs, the author notes that rural regions with one to three broadband providers experience employment growth that’s more than 6 percent higher than areas that lack broadband access.

“We must do more to help rural communities gain access to broadband. We urge policymakers to consider new and innovative ways of developing infrastructure and promoting competition among providers. By expanding broadband access into rural areas, we are improving the health, education and economic well-being of small towns everywhere,” wrote Feyerherm.

“You’re never going to get entrepreneurs to develop rural areas without high speed Internet as an equalizer,” said Aaron Brown, Iron Range author and community college instructor.

Brown was recently the beneficiary of a rural broadband expansion. That expansion has opened possibilities for residents of rural Balsam Township in Itasca County. “Anything I want to do (for work) I can do from my house,” he said.

A question of profitability

While numerous sources are quick to point to the advantages of each household and business in the region having access to high-speed Internet, the reality remains out of reach for many rural residents. State estimates show that about 22 percent of homes in non-metro areas don’t have broadband access.

The primary driver behind the lack of broadband infrastructure in rural areas is simple economics – it costs more per customer to deliver. Broadband companies can see a rapid return on hardwire investment on a high-density street in Duluth. In a rural township, that same company might not see a profit for their efforts for decades – if ever.

It’s not a coincidence, then, that the rural areas most likely to have broadband service are pockets served by telecom cooperatives, rather than for profit companies.

“Where there are co-ops there’s broadband. Where there are incumbent providers, there’s not,” said Bernadine Joselyn, the Blandin Foundation’s director of public policy and engagement.

The Foundation has been a strong advocate for high-speed Internet expansion to rural areas through its Blandin Community Broadband Program. Now, however, Joselyn said the work has become more difficult. “What was easy to do has been done,” she said.

One of the most aggressive co-ops when it comes to broadband expansion has been Paul Bunyan. Based in Bemidji, the co-op has expanded broadband availability to a number of townships in northeastern Minnesota. Just last year, 1,200 residents of Balsam Township, a rural township in Itasca County, had broadband access for the first time.

Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan’s marketing supervisor, agrees with Joselyn that the remaining areas without broadband access will be harder to reach.

The co-op’s expansion plans have largely followed the map. Expansions have taken place where Paul Bunyan already had a nearby presence. That strategy will continue into the near future. The co-op was the recipient of a state Border-to-Border grant, which will bring high-speed service to other parts of central Itasca County, southern Hubbard and a small section in Becker County. The state grant program connects public and private funding aimed at rural broadband expansion projects.

The upcoming Paul Bunyan project is expected to cost about $3.9 million. Paul Bunyan will contribute $2.16 million, the state grant will provide $1.74 million and Itasca County will contribute $75,000 toward its portion of the expansion. In total, 1,030 locations are expected to get service that can reach speeds of up to a gigabit per second. Construction is slated to start this summer, with completion scheduled for summer of 2019.

Still waiting

While some areas are joining the rest of the high-speed world, other areas are still waiting.

Proximity to a co-op or company planning expansion is certainly key, but some communities have been more prepared to jump on board.

In a column analyzing the recently unveiled list of Border-to-Border projects, Brown noted a lack of funded projects in rural St. Louis County.

“The only project in St. Louis County is a small Mediacom expansion in Fayal Township south of Eveleth. Why was there only one small project in St. Louis County? In short, there were few projects to fund… Localities in rural St. Louis County haven’t organized the way they have in Itasca County and other places in Minnesota,” wrote Brown.

Helping communities do their legwork is at the heart of the mission of the Blandin Foundation’s Broadband program. The Foundation also has teamed with the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board “to prepare communities to qualify for available funding,” said Joselyn. Preparations include the completion of feasibility studies, she noted.

Government support

Programs like the state’s Border-to-Border grant initiative, for now at least, seem to be the best shot rural residents have for broadband connection.

The state grant program already has contributed $65 million toward rural broadband. Those expansions have connected about 10,000 residents and 1,000 businesses, according to state estimates.

Joselyn said that government support would be critical for households that remain without high-speed service but added: “There are a lot of competing needs (for state funding). There’s also some skepticism in the Legislature regarding the need.”

“If the expectation is that all Americans should have high-speed access then government subsidy will have to happen,” agreed Bissonette. “The areas that will cost the most are what’s left.”

In late January, northern Minnesota legislators joined forces to promote an expansion of the Border-to-Border program. They’re proposing a $100 million appropriation for the broadband program. The bill’s chief authors are Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL – Hibbing, in the House and Sen. Erik Simonson, DFL – Duluth, in the Senate.

“I’ve promised to work towards diversifying the economy of the Range, and broadband is the infrastructure needed to provide alternate pathways to economic development,” said Sandstede in a news release. “We can’t afford to put this off any longer if we want Minnesota to be a destination location for businesses of all types.”

The outcome of the bill was unknown as of press time.