NRRI, IEDC and Blandin Foundation collaborate in business initiative

By Beth Bily

The University of Minnesota Duluth Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) recently launched an initiative aimed at helping Itasca County entrepreneurs tap into its resources.

Dubbed the Business Assistance Fund, the program is a collaborative effort between the NRRI and Itasca Economic Development Corp. The Grand Rapids-based Blandin Foundation has contributed $150,000 in funding to “target entrepreneurs in Itasca County, plus the rural communities of Hill City, Remer, Blackduck and Northome,” according to a news release announcing the initiative.

In a telephone interview, NRRI Executive Director Dr. Rolf Weberg said the rural communities initiative is a reincarnation of a program launched three years ago. The Business Assistance Fund aims to help local entrepreneurs through refurbishing a product area, developing a new product or even test marketing a product.

“The capacity that NRRI has covers a wide spectrum - research and development, applications, prototyping, building a process or optimizing a process,” said Weberg. “We have the assets, people and tools that can help give (local businesses) a leg up. Many small companies don’t have access to R&D.”

Launched at the beginning of this year, the Business Assistance Fund employs a four-stage process to determine which businesses will receive assistance. The first step involves an initial client contact, where applicants fill out a short, online form to determine if they qualify to go further into the process.

According to Shima Hosseinpour, Business Assistance Fund manager, the NRRI is committed to a 48-hour turnaround for this initial qualification stage.

If an applicant is successful, they are eligible for funding between $500 and $25,000. Along with research assistance from the NRRI, participants would receive planning and analysis assistance from the IEDC.

“The support businesses and entrepreneurs get from this grant will allow them to reach the market faster, with less risk and less cost,” said Hosseinpour.

Examples of rural businesses that have previously benefitted from NRRI expertise include Lonza, Inc. and Mat Inc. Cohasset-based Lonza utilized NRRI resources to find uses for wood waste and to reduce dust in its tree-based product that’s used in a variety of applications. Mat Inc. of Floodwood tapped into the NRRI’s knowledge of natural fibers to innovate.

Initially, the program will focus on the Itasca County area, however, NRRI executives hope to gain financial support from sources other than the Blandin Foundation, which would allow for program expansion.

The IEDC will be working closely with applicants, vetting candidates and their proposed projects to ensure a good fit and save time in the process.

Businesses interested in applying to the program can visit www.nrri.umn.edu to obtain more information or fill out an application. Those with questions also can contact Hosseinpour at 218-788-2626 or shhoss@d.umn.edu.