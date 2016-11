Agnes Loscheider Peterson November 18, 1926 ~ November 8, 2016

Agnes Loscheider Peterson, 89, died Nov. 8, 2016 in San Diego,CA.

She was born in Calumet, MN on Nov. 18, 1926 to Peter and Margaret Loscheider. She graduated from Greenway High School. She Married Norman W. Peterson on April 21, 1945 and moved to San Diego in 1957. She was employed by San Diego City Schools and Area Cafeteria Manager and was active in Catholic Daughters, “Money Bunnies” and bingo at church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Viola Thompson, Geraldine Wider, Germaine Peterson, Greta Altman; and brother, Lawrence Loscheider.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Burdine, Denise Heinz, Richard and Norman Peterson; sisters, Antoinette “Toni” Gargano, Hibbing, Doris MacDonald, Grand Rapids, Marlene Nelson, Apple Valley; brothers, Robert Loscheider, Grand Rapids and Peter Loscheider, Bovey; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.