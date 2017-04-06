Alfred L. Olsen November 12, 1938 ~ March 29, 2017

Alfred L. Olsen, 78 of Grand Rapids, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in his home.

He was born November 12, 1938 in Montevideo, MN, he was the son of Curtis and Loretta Olsen. He married Margaret Williams on April 17, 1965 in Grand Rapids, MN. He was employed by the Blandin Paper Company as a pipefitter, was a U.S. Army veteran, and loved to hunt and fish.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Margaret “Peggy” Olsen of Grand Rapids, a son; Randy (Alicia) Olsen of Colorado, 3 grandchildren; Clayton, Jack and Melissa, and one brother; Kenneth (Janice) Olsen of Montevideo, MN

There will be no services.

