Allan Larry Benolken November 27, 1940 ~ August 26, 2016

Allan Larry Benolken of Nashwauk, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.

He was born Nov. 27, 1940 to Anton and Alice (Klein) Benolken in Onamia, MN. He married the love of his life, Jeanne Ann Rushfeldt, on Dec. 2, 1961. Allan was in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years rating in 1980 as a Master Sargent. He served the last 8 years as a member of the Presidential Squadron.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne; daughters Ranonda (Joe) Edman, Andrea Hall; son Scott Benolken; grandchildren Brenna Edman, Tyler Edman, Rex (Christine) Hall, Jessica (Anthony) Elliott, Heather Shine; great-grandson Aiden Shine, brothers Max Benolken, Jack (Judy) Benolken; sister Ruby (John) Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Alice (Klein) Benolken; his brothers Tony and Joe; his father and mother-in-law Alfred and Mildred (Worden) Rushfeldt; brother-in-law Lyle Rushfeldt; and a great-granddaughter Felicia Jordan.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 at 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 4010 9th Ave W., Hibbing, MN. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home.