Amy Arlene Luepke November 8, 1979 ~December 14, 2016

Amy A. Luepke, 37, Nashwauk, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis after a brief illness. She was born in Hibbing, MN on November 8, 1979, to Jaymie and Fay (Dahle) Ostrander. Amy graduated from Nashwauk—Keewatin High School and Hibbing Community College with an industrial systems technology degree. She had worked at Nashwauk Sinclair Gas Station and Wizard’s Bar and Grill. She had recently been preparing to open her own daycare business. Amy loved crafting and woodworking projects. But most of all, she loved her family. She was so proud of her kids.

She is survived by her husband, Chad Luepke, of Nashwauk; three children: Jaymie Ostrander of Hibbing, and William Stockwell and Starr Stockwell, both of Nashwauk; her mother, Fay Ostrander, of Nashwauk; sisters Sandy (Amy) Southard of Hibbing and Jenny (James Joki) Holt of Proctor, MN; her grandfather, Torval Dahle of Hibbing; nieces and nephews: MacKenzie, Jackson, Waylon, James, Katelyn, Ashley, and Erin; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Nashwauk Alliance Church and Monday, December 19, 2016 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service in the church. Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery. Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.