Andrew Bernard Hagen 1935 ~ May 31, 2017

Andrew Bernard Hagen, age 81, of Coleraine, MN, passed away Wednesday May 31, 2017 surrounded by his loved ones. Andrew was born in 1935 to Andrew and Sylvia Hagen. He grew up in Coleraine and graduated from Greenway High School in 1953. Andrew served in the US Army, Company B, 87th Infantry as a private from 1954-1955. Upon returning home, he attended Itasca Junior College and graduated in 1957. Andrew was united in marriage to Sharon Lea Gould in 1962.

He worked a variety of positions; miner, banker, bus driver, grocery store owner, real estate and retired as a millwright from Blandin Paper Company after 30 years in 1995. Andrew’s passion for life showed through his big smile and some of the happiest times were spent at the deer shack, “Scavengers Lodge”, hunting with the boys. He loved fishing, ricing, bowling, dancing, reading, snowmobiling and listening to ball games on the radio.

Andrew was a long-time member of the Community Presbyterian Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Loyal Order of Moose all in Grand Rapids, and the Lawrence Lake

Legion.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his wife of 50 years, Sharon. Andrew will live on through his family of whom he was so proud, two daughters, Gail (Jeff) Beckman and Teresa (Jon) Solberg; son, Steven (Stephanie) Hagen; six grandchildren, Travis (Amber) Silvis, Tiffany and Brandon Beckman, Ethan, Emma and Elliott Hagen; three great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, Jacob (Shayla), Joshua and Jessica Solberg; three step-great- grandchildren; and his special friend, Ruth.

Visitation will be Monday, June 5th from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. memorial. Service at the Community Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Kimbrel Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visitwww.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.