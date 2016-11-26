Anne (Dubovich) Georgiff November 10, 2016

Anne (Dubovich) Georgiff, 93, long time resident of Bovey, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2016 in Grand Village, Grand Rapids. For the past severaal months Anne was living at the Manor House in Grand Rapids. She was the daughter of George and Rose Dubovich, rural Bovey. A graduate of Greenway High School, she served in the United States Navy for 3 years during World War II. She worked for the Oliver Mining Company in a clerical role for many years following her time in the service. Anne married Boris Georgiff in December 1960. An avid bowler in her time, she also took pride in her home, was a wonderful baker in her earlier years and loved flowers of all kinds. She had a good sense of humor and enjoyed her visits and time with family and friends.

Anne is preceded in death by her husband, Boris Georgiff in 2006; her father and mother, George and Rose Dubovich; 7 brothers, Nick, Sam, Mike, George, Steve, Eli and Dan Dubovich; four sisters, Sadie Elich, Draga Shevich, Mary Plecas and Mayme Dimmateo.

Survivors include her brother, Paul Dubovich, rural Bovey; sisters in law, Delayne Dubovich, Grand Rapids, Angeline Thomas, Minneapolis, Virginia Georgiff, Grand Rapids; and brother in law, Steven Petroff of Bovey; along with many, many nieces and nephews from the Dubovich and Georgiff families as well as her loyal friend and neighbor, Carolyn Vogt.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, November 19, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel, Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Memorials are preferred to the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com