Arline M. Betz January 31, 1935 ~ March 27, 2017

Arline M. Betz, 82, Bovey, died Monday, March 27, 2017 in the Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids.

She was born on January 31, 1935 in Grand Rapids, MN, she was the daughter of George and Sylvia Haynes. She graduated from Greenway High School in 1952, where she was active in choir and cheerleading. She worked as a secretary in the Greenway School District for 10 years, and then continued working as a secretary for the Itasca County Attorney’s office for 20 years. She married K. Roger Betz on June 16, 1956 in the Presbyterian Church of Bovey. In 2001, they started wintering in Mission, TX, was active in All Class Reunion Committees, Grand Rapids Bowling Leagues, and meals on wheels in the Bovey and Coleraine area. She loved the years at the resort on Big Turtle Lake and the cabin on North Star Lake.

Survivors include her husband Roger, Sons; George (Rhonda) and Daniel, grandchildren; Kristine (Michael) Schaan, Nathan (Olive) Betz, Ryan Betz and Allison Betz.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017 and will continue from 10 a.m. until the 1 a.m. Funeral Service on Friday, April 7, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com