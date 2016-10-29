Benjamin Frank “Nu-Nu” Ferraro 1921 ~ October 15, 2016

Benjamin Frank “Nu-Nu” Ferraro, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN, died peacefully at home, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.

Benjamin (Ben) was born in 1921 in Nashwauk, MN, to Anton and Margaret Ferraro. He graduated from Nashwauk High School. Ben served in the Armed Services during World War II from 1942 to 1946. He served in the European and the Pacific Theaters. Shortly after arriving home, Ben married the love of his life, Catherine Drezenovich, on June 15, 1946. Ben worked at the Hawkins, Sargent, Agnew, Hill Trumble, Holman and Canisteo mines as a welder, Master Mechanic and foreman for over forty years.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Catherine; and two brothers, John and Frank Ferraro.

Ben is survived by daughters, Patti (Rick) Anderson of Cohasset, MN and Barbara (Keith) Bray, Brush Prairie, WA; sons, Benjamin (Connie Mudge) Ferraro Jr. of Grand Rapids, MN, Jim (Beth) Ferraro of Pinehurst, ID and Richard Ferraro of Pengilly, MN; brother, Anthony (Jan) Ferraro of Cohasset, MN; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-children; one great-great granddaughter; special “adopted” daughter, Barbara Bishop of Grand Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. Rev. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.

Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.