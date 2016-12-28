Bruce Raymond Toms October 11, 1961 ~ December 25, 2016

Bruce Raymond Toms, 55 of Altadena, California passed away Dec. 25th from natural causes.

Bruce was born in Grand Rapids, MN on Oct. 11, 1961 and grew up in Coleraine. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1980 and attended the University of Minnesota Duluth before moving to New York to pursue his love of acting. Bruce toured in the national Broadway production of “Torch Song Trilogy” and had other parts on TV before turning his talents to directing and producing and moving to the Los Angeles area. He directed and produced shows for MTV, Bravo, and the Oprah Network as well as others during his career. He produced 17 TV shows and was nominated for both an Emmy and a Clio. Bruce was a compassionate and generous person who supported many charities and individuals. His work gave him the opportunity to travel extensively and he had circumnavigated the world twice while directing television shows. Bruce loved to entertain and to spend time at his cabin in northern Minnesota.

Bruce is survived by his mother Carol (Randall) Toms of Grand Rapids, MN; siblings Blake and Lisa (Keranen) Toms of Maple Grove, MN, Brian and Cindy (Bullert) Toms of Bloomington, MN, and Julie and Mark Vaughn of Muskogee, OK; nieces Katie Schmidt of Kent, WA and Jenna Toms of Bloomington, MN; several aunts, uncles and cousins, his beloved dog Sophie, and many friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father Arthur Toms and his grandparents Arthur Toms, Sr., Maud (Peterson) Toms, Raymond Randall, and Bernice (Julia Vann) Randall.

Memorial services are planned for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at Bethel-Trinity Lutheran Church, 116 5th Ave., Bovey, MN 55709 with a luncheon following the service. An additional Life Celebration will be held in the Los Angeles area at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be made to one of the following:

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, https://secondharvestncfb.com/; Star of the North Humane Society, www.starnorth.org; Alliance for Housing and Healing (HIV/AIDS), www.alliancehh.org.

Please direct any cards to: Brian Toms, 100 West 104th St., Bloomington, MN 55420.