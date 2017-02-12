Carol Jean Comstock November 30, 1938 ~ January 31, 2017

Carol Jean Comstock, 78 of rural Bovey, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN surrounded by her family.

She was born on Nov. 30, 1938 in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of Emil and Leota (Carpenter) Jewett. She married Maurice Comstock on April 13, 1957 in Coleraine. She was a self-employed cosmetologist, and also loved being around family.

Survivors include her husband, Maurice Comstock of Bovey; her children, Donald Comstock and Janet (Dan) LeClair, both of Bovey, Christine (Larry) Felix of Warba, and James Comstock of Goodland; grandchildren, Melissa, Robert, Jennifer, Michael, Aaron, Tyler, Kimberly, Joshua and Jacob; and six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Anita (Dennis) Madden of Leech Lake, Diana Lessard of Grand Rapids, Emil (Shari) Jewett of Taconite, Leota (Richard) Oberg of Cohasset, and Edmond (Gloria) Jewett of Grand Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Janet Johnson.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online condolence, visit www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com