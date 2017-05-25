Carole R. Dusterhoft July 31, 1946 ~ May 19, 2017

Carole Rae (Hodgson) Dusterhoft, 70, of Nashwauk, died Friday May 19, 2017 in her home. She was born July 31, 1946 to Everett and Estelle (Robertson) Hodgson in Grand Rapids, MN. Carole graduated from Greenway High School in 1964, and married Martin Dusterhoft in 1994.

Carole is survived by her husband Martin, children Randy (Rebecca) Rasche of Nashwauk, Shane Rasche, of Nashwauk, Tina Rasche of Mankato, a sister Valeri Ziebarth of Coon Rapids, MN and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Larry Hodgson and her parents.

Funeral Services for Carole were at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at the Cloverdale Hall, north of Nashwauk. Pastor Jack Tillotson officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service at the Cloverdale Hall. Interment was at the Nashwauk Cemetery. Funeral Services were with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

