Connie J. Lundin January 2, 1950 ~ October 17, 2016

Connie J. Lundin, 66, Upper Hanson Lake, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 surrounded by her family, in her home. She was born Jan. 2, 1950 in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Harvey and Julia Palmer. Connie grew up in the Balsam Lake area and married Steven Lundin on March 21, 1970. Connie’s life was centered around taking care of people. Whether it was teaching at the Balsam School, volunteering for Itasca Hospice or being a girl scout leader, she was known for the kindness she showed everyone she met. Connie also had worked for a the ODC in Grand Rapids and also was an active member of the Bible Balsam Chapel. She participated in the youth group, bible study, the children’s church and was a member of the choir. In her spare time, she loved to read, watch Jeopardy, do crossword puzzles and enjoy her Diet Dr. Pepper.

She is survived by her husband, Steven; her three children, Melissa Ann Mack of Balsam, and her children Kayloni, Alexandra, Destiny and Cristian; Melinda Rena Lundin of Hibbing, MN and her children Cedrych, Daniel, David and Dylan, and her son Michael Lundin of Balsam and his children Chayton and Ayden.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Orene Thiel.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 in the Balsam Bible Chapel with the Rev. Frank Knoop officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Balsam Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.