Darlene G. Ryhti February 28, 1937 ~ June 4, 2017

Darlene G. Ryhti, 80, rural Nashwauk, died on Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.

Born Feb. 28, 1937 in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of Albert and Mae (Mattson) Benson. Darlene was a Grand Rapids High School graduate, was married to Melvin F. Ryhti on Sept. 3, 1955, and had been a resident of the Cloverdale area since 1963. She was a homemaker and had worked for Hibbing Electronics, Fred’s Big Dollar, and Mode O Day. Darlene had been a member of the Nashwauk United Methodist Church, the Grange, the Red Dale Camper Club, and the Pengilly Wednesday Cribbage Club. She was a fantastic baker, enjoyed gardening, bus trips with Melvin, and being with her family and friends.

Her parents, Albert Benson and Mae Snyder; her husband Melvin on March 21, 2017; grandsons, James Stukey and David Breeden; a granddaughter, Jennifer Stukey; a sister, Helen McClouden; two brothers in infancy; and a step-brother, Michael preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Teri Leimer of Superior, WI, Brian (Lisa) Ryhti of Nashwauk, Sandy (Kevin) LaJoie of Superior, WI, and Scott (Rozalynn) Ryhti of Big Stone, SD; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and a brother, James (Maria) Benson of Fridley, MN.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. celebration of life on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in the Cloverdale Community Hall. Interment for Darlene and Melvin will be in the Nashwauk Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, visit our website at petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.