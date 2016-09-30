David L. Sigfrinius October 27, 1931 ~ September 26, 2016

David L. Sigfrinius, 84, longtime Calumet resident, died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016 in the Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids.

Born Oct. 27, 1931 in Marble, he was the son of Emil and Mina (Nordfeldt) Sigfrinius. He grew up in Marble and was a 1949 graduate of Greenway High School. David and Beverly Galop were married on May 7, 1955 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marble. David owned and operated a Texaco service station in Grand Rapids prior to becoming a child support officer for Itasca County. He served on the Calumet fire department and the Calumet city council, was a U. S. Army Veteran serving in Korea for two years, and was a member of the V.F.W.

His parents; brothers, Ragnar, Sigvard, Arnold, Allen, and Darrell; and sisters, Linnea Holmes, Elsie Thomas, Hazel Organ, and Elaine Legueri preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; sons, James (Carol) and Steve (Lisa) both of Grand Rapids, John (Julie) of Plymouth, and Tom (Calli) of Oak Grove, MN; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral service on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.