David Lee Curtis June 29, 1935 ~ September 16, 2016

David Lee Curtis, 81, Pengilly, formerly of Hibbing died Friday, September 16, 2016 in Side Lake, MN. He was born on June 29, 1935 to Raymond and Lillian (Bakken) Curtis in Parkers Prairie, MN. David was employed with St. Louis County as an Equipment Operator. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. He enjoyed the outdoors, sitting by the campfires, hunting, fishing and was proud of his flowers, especially his roses, peonies, and hollyhocks. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandkids, and his great-grandchildren. David could fix just about anything. He enjoyed putzing on cars and was an excellent welder and mechanic.

He is survived by his six children, Vicky (Mike) DeMaris, Robbinsdale, MN, Peggy (Mike) Lavin, Claypool, AZ, David (Michelle) Curtis, Side Lake, MN, Debbie (John) Banyard, Golden Valley, MN, Edward (Janet) Curtis, Hibbing, and Bonnie (Dennis) Curtis-Leino, Hibbing, his first wife, Marlene Lockhart, Hibbing, his siblings, Mavis Warmuth, Hibbing, Dolores Warmuth, Hibbing, Alice (Ron) Rice, Branson, MO, Harris (Nora) Curtis, Phoenix, AZ, Marcella (Dale) Berg, Hibbing, and Maxine Curtis, Crystal, MN, 12 grandchildren, Sherri, James, Kim, Sara, Joni, Emily, Jennifer, Eric, Nathan, Melissa, Steven, and Samantha, two step-grandchildren, Kristi and Andrea, many, many great-greatgrandchildren, his sister-in-law, Mary Ebnet, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Janice Curtis in 1991, daughter, Susan Curtis, two grandchildren, Tony Bertram and Janet Banyard, great-granddaughter, Skylar, parents, Raymond and Lillian (Bakken) Curtis, brother, Vernon Curtis, his sister, Helen Lewis, and four brothers-in-law, Gene Smith, Dick Lewis, Leo Warmuth, and Raymond Warmuth.

Funeral services for David will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 22, 2016 at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Ben Schori will officiate. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The visitation will then continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

