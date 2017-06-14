Dean Ervin Cowan November 4, 1961 ~ June 4, 2017

Dean Ervin Cowan, 55, of Nashwauk, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Indian Point Camp Ground in Pengilly. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing from 2 to 3 p.m. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Dean was born Nov. 4, 1961 in Grand Rapids, to Kenneth Leroy and Mary Kathryn (Humble) Cowan. He grew up in Blackberry and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He worked as a machinist at Hibbing Fabricators. Dean married Pamela Sarff on Aug. 3, 1985.

Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Dean was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Cowan; stepfather, Richard “Dick” Long and wife, Pamela.

He is survived by two sons: Daniel Cowan, Derek (Michelle) Cowan; two grandchildren: Hunter and Hayden; eight siblings: Dennis, Dona, Delores, Darrel, Dick, Doug, Mike and Keith; grand dog, Fenna.