DeLayne M. Dubovich January 14, 1922 ~ December 25, 2016

DeLayne M. Dubovich, 94, Grand Rapids, formerly of the Pengilly and Marble areas, died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in the Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids.

Born Jan. 14, 1922 in Red Lake Falls, MN, she was the daughter of Hjalmer and Elyrn (Poirier) Mickelson. DeLayne was a 1939 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and received her LPN degree from Itasca Community College. She had worked at Leisure Hills Nursing Home for 20 years prior to her retirement. She had been a member of St. Kevin’s Catholic Church of Pengilly, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Marble, and Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine.

Her parents; her husbands, Wayne Tahtinen in 1951 and Sam Dubovich in 2003 preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Frank (Evelyn) Tahtinen of Duluth, Paula (Kenny) Lawson of Taconite, Thomas Dubovich of Hibbing, and Michael (Terri) Dubovich of Marble; eight grandchildren;and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.