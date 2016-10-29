Doris Darlene McBride March 14, 1941 ~ October 15, 2016

Doris Darlene McBride, 75, Hibbing, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.

She was born March 14, 1941, at home in Balkan Township near Chisholm, MN to Fred E. and Myrtle Emily McBride. Doris attended school at RL Downing High School in Keewatin. She retired from Range Credit Bureau on March 30, 2007, after 34 years of dedicated service. In her life, she traveled the world, and enjoyed bowling tournaments around the country. She also enjoyed reading, playing cribbage and bingo, and going to the gym.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their children, as well as by her adopted sisters: Diane Koski, Carole McBride, and Del McBride. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Myrtle McBride; and four brothers: James Allen, Robert Donald, Richard William “Dick”, and Michael Thomas McBride.

Visitation will be Thursday Oct. 20, 2016, at Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.