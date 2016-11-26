Doris Robbins November 10, 2016

Doris Robbins, 92, died peacefully at Oak Hill Assisted Living in Grand Rapids on Nov. 10.

Dori was born in the Åland Islands, Finland, and was the daughter of Leonard and Mildred Gronlund. The family settled in Brooklyn, NY, when she was six years old. While she was in nursing school, she met a young Methodist minister, Rev. William Robbins; they married in 1944 and had one year together before he joined the Navy as a chaplain. Dori then spent several years as a pastor’s wife and mother in and around New York before moving upstate. For the next 20 years she enjoyed a nursing career working in hospitals, in public health nursing, and in home health care in Utica and Albany, NY. She and Bill moved to Richmond, Virginia, for 16 years when he taught at Virginia Tech. They returned to New York City briefly before moving to Minnesota to be closer to their children. Throughout her life, her Swedish language and heritage have been important to her.

Preceding her in death were her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Betsey (Alan) Norgard, Bovey; her son, Bruce, Minneapolis; and two grandchildren, Casey, Brooklyn, NY; and Adam (Jen), New York, NY.

A memorial service will be held later when family can be present. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine